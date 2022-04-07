Rihanna Makes Debut on Forbes’ Annual Billionaires List

For the first time in her career, Rihanna has been named a billionaire by Forbes. Back in 2021, Rihanna reached billionaire status with an estimated worth net worth of $1.7 billion.

According to Complex, “RiRi’s stake in her Fenty Beauty—the fastest-growing cosmetics line—makes up the majority of her wealth. The company, which she co-owns with luxury conglomerate LVMH, reportedly raked in more than $550 million in revenue in 2020. She also has a 30 percent stake in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised approximately $115 million in series B funding at a $1 billion valuation in early 2021.”

Related: You soon might be able to buy stock in Rihanna and Savage X Fenty…

Rihanna is also the first billionaire to come from Barbados. Back in 2021, Rihanna spoke with the New York Times about this amazing milestone, “It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from. At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

Other celebrities who made the list include Kanye West ($2 billion), Kim Kardashian ($1.8 billion), Jay-Z ($1.4 billion), Tyler Perry ($1 billion), and Steven Spielberg ($3.7 billion), and Oprah Winfrey ($2.6 billion).