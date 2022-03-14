You soon might be able to buy stock in Rihanna and Savage X Fenty

Rihanna’s popular lingerie brand Savage X Fenty is considering an IPO. Bloomberg reports that Savage X Fenty plans to go public in a deal that could value the company at $3 billion.

Savage X Fenty is working with banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Reportedly, a listing could happen very soon, but no final decisions regarding an IPO have been made as of yet. Earlier this year, the brand raised $125 million in funding and opened its first stores in the U.S. Savage X Fenty may also consider European stores in the future.

Rihanna’s billion-dollar underwear brand was launched in 2018, specifically as an online-only retailer. The brand is widely praised for its body-positive campaigns and gender inclusivity.

Rihanna currently serves as CEO and creative director of Savage X Fenty and owns a 30% stake in the company.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Rihanna