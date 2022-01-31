Rihanna is Pregnant with Her First Child

Singer and business woman, Rihanna, is expecting her first child. She and A$AP Rocky, both 33, released baby-belly revealing photos this morning. The images show the two of them walking in snowy New York City. Rihanna’s bare baby belly is framed in by her pink puffy winter jacket.

Rihanna and A$AP made their ‘debut’ as a couple in September 2021 at the Met Gala. After the event, Rihanna told E! News that, before the event, they weren’t even sure that would be going together. “I didn’t even realize we were on a carpet together,” she said, “until somebody said, ‘You’re making your debut,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, s––t.'”

There are no details on when the baby is due.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017. In August of 2021, Forbes reported that Rihanna had become a billionaire, with a net worth of $1.7 billion. That makes Rihanna the wealthiest female musician and the second richest female entertainer in the world, next to Oprah Winfrey.