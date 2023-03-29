Forget Bones, The Perfect Treat For your Dog is a Zucchini!

From chewy bones to doggy biscuits, there are lots of options on the market to keep our dogs happy.

However, experts now say that our four-legged friends don’t care about what “treat” they’re getting – they chow down so fast, that they can’t even taste it.

Because of this, it’s a wiser choice to feed your pets healthy and nutritious treats like vegetables, instead of fattier and high-calorie options.

A canine nutrition expert from the University of Liverpool in the UK says the ideal treat for a dog is a zucchini.

The popular vegetable is full of water, low in calories, liked by dogs and won’t cause any health issues.

There is a rule of thumb that treats should make up about 10 percent of daily intake, but it is very individual.

The canine expert noted that the act of giving and receiving the “treat” is far more important than what the “treat” actually is.

Meanwhile, when it comes to your dog’s diet, it is important to be aware of proper nutrition.

The expert warns to avoid human food for the most part as it doesn’t give your dog the nutrition it needs.

DON’T FEED YOUR DOG

Chocolate, onion, macadamia nuts, avocado, grapes and raisins…All are toxic.

When it comes to treats, The Kennel Club advises that it is best to feed dogs snacks that are nutritious and low-calorie.

Other vegetables such as carrots, broccoli, green beans and pumpkin are great, and peanut butter is a fantastic source of protein.

The Kennel Club also says that apples are another excellent option for you and your dog! Bonus: apple hale improve dog breath…