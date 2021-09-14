FORGET CANDY! HAND OUT MINI BOTTLES OF RANCH DRESSING THIS HALLOWEEN

Hidden Valley Ranch is now selling treat-sized packets of Ranch Dressing to give out at Halloween!

If you’re looking to hand out something different this year, why not give out little packets of ranch dressing. You could also buy those mini carrot packs to go with it!

They’re selling them in bags of 30 on HiddenValley.com. Each bag costs $20, plus $7 shipping.

A description on their website reads Hidden Valley® Ranch. Give those Halloween trick-or-treaters a scary good surprise they’ll never forget.

• Halloween-themed ranch packets

• Limited edition

• Bag of thirty 0.5 fl. oz. packets

Hidden Valley is also selling an official Hidden Valley Ranch costume, so adults can dress up as a bottle of ranch dressing for $40.

And just in time for Christmas, get your Ranch Dressing Ugly Christmas sweater or Holiday Onesie!