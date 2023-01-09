Former ‘Eight Is Enough” child star, Adam Rich dies at 54

There wasn’t much else for Rich after playing Nicholas Bradford on the ABC Dramedy! Rich starred as Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children between 1977 and 1981.

He was nicked-named “American’s little brother” after charming audiences on the hit TV series.

Rich died on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, the cause of death is under investigation but authorities have said there is nothing suspicious surrounding his death.

Adam Rich, the former child star from Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54.

Rich’s public life after stardom was similar to that of other child actors whose promising careers are later derailed by drugs and alcohol, and run-ins with the law. According to his publicist, Rich also suffered from depression.