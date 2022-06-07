Founding Member of Bon Jovi, Alec John Such, Dead at 70

Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of Bon Jovi, has died. He was 70.

Jon Bon Jovi on Sunday announced the death of Such, the New Jersey rock band’s bassist from 1983 to 1994. No details on when or how Such died were immediately available.

Bon Jovi took to Twitter was a post,

“He was an original.” “As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band.”

Alec, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/yK0RlgVkZc — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) June 5, 2022

Bon Jovi credits Such for bringing the band together.

Such departed the band in 1994 when he was replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald. He later rejoined the band for its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.