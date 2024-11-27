Four Foods That’ll Bring the Gas This Holiday Season—And How to Tame It

The holiday season is a time for indulgence. Diets? What diets?

Between all the rich meals and decadent treats, there’s one inevitable consequence, gas. Yup, the kind that turns family dinners into a secret blame game.

Gas happens when you swallow air or when your digestive tract breaks down food, often leading to bloating, burping, and—you guessed it—flatulence. On average, we pass gas five to 15 times daily. Some of it’s silent, some not so much, and certain foods are guaranteed to crank up the toots. Here are the worst culprits and how to deal with them.

1. Mac and Cheese

The ultimate comfort food might not be so comforting for your digestive system. High in starches and dairy, mac and cheese is a gas-making machine. Starches like pasta ferment in the large intestine, and the lactose in cheese only adds fuel to the fire—especially for those who are lactose intolerant or sensitive.

2. Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Packed with fibre, antioxidants, and a notorious sugar called raffinose, these tiny green powerhouses come with a gassy price tag. The fibre can lead to bloating, and raffinose is particularly tough for our guts to break down, resulting in some pretty epic farts.

3. Broccoli Casserole

If you’ve ever thought broccoli smelled suspiciously fart-like, you’re not wrong. Like Brussels sprouts, broccoli contains raffinose, making it another Brassica family culprit. Pair it with a cheesy casserole, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for gastrointestinal fireworks.

4. Sweet Potatoes and Candied Yams

These holiday favourites are as sneaky as they are sweet. Sweet potatoes contain mannitol, a sugar alcohol that ferments quickly in the gut. Add in their natural fructose—a type of FODMAP known to cause gas and bloating—and you’ve got a recipe for some serious tummy turbulence.

How to Keep the Gas Under Control

You don’t have to skip your favourite holiday dishes to avoid turning into a human whoopee cushion. Here are some tips to cut down on the festive flatulence:

Eat slowly to avoid swallowing extra air.

to avoid swallowing extra air. Take a walk after meals to help your digestion.

to help your digestion. Limit gas-causing foods or enjoy them in smaller portions.

or enjoy them in smaller portions. Swap starchy sides for rice, which is easier on the digestive system.

This holiday season, you can have your mac and cheese and your peace of mind—just maybe enjoy those Brussels sprouts in moderation. After all, the best gift is not being the source of that awkward smell no one wants to talk about. 🎁