THE AVERAGE PERSON HAS FOUR “SMALL WINS” A DAY

A new poll found the average person experiences 1,460 “small wins” a year, or about four a day. So what qualifies as a “small win”?

For the purposes of the survey, it’s pretty much ANYTHING that goes right in your life. Like rushing to work and making it on time, completing a chore, and hearing a new song you like on the radio.

Slightly bigger things count too, like finding cash in your pocket, finally paying off a bill, achieving a fitness goal, or finishing a book.

83% of people said even just ONE small win can sometimes turn their whole day around. And four in five say they’ve tried to appreciate their small wins even more since the pandemic hit.

The most satisfying types of small wins are ones that help us relax, or have to do with improving our finances. Little surprises like free coffee or a great parking spot are also ranked high.

