FRANCE HAS SCRATCH-AND-SNIFF POSTAGE STAMPS THAT SMELL LIKE BAGUETTES.
Do you remember those scratch and sniff stickers from the 80s? Looks like France is playing with the same concept…
No one sends letters in the mail anymore, it’s still a fun novelty, but there’s no shortage of more efficient ways of messaging someone. That doesn’t involve dealing with the USPS.
Maybe we’d all be more likely to mail things if postage stamps smelled like freshly baked bread.
France has just released new scratch-and-sniff stamps that smell like a baguette. The ink has “microcapsules” that provide the scent.
The stamp also has an image of a baguette, decorated with a red, white, and blue ribbon. It’s celebrating “Saint-Honoré,” the patron saint of bakers and pastry chefs. And generally, the baguette is a symbol of national pride in France.