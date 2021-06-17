Frank Bonner, ‘WKRP Cincinnati’ Dies at 79
R.I.P.
Actor Frank Bonner, who starred in the late ’70s and early ’80s sitcom series “WKRP in Cincinnati,” has died at age 79, according to a report.
Family members told TMZ Bonner died of complications related to Lewy body dementia on Wednesday.
Bonner was best known for playing sales manager Herb Tarlek on the radio station-centric CBS series, which ran from 1978 to 1982.
He reprised the role between 1991 and 1993, when a sequel to the show, “The New WKRP in Cincinnati,” aired on CBS.
He also appeared in shows including “Just the Ten of Us,” “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” “Sidekicks,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “Night Court,” “Newhart” and “The Love Boat.”