‘FRASIER’ REBOOT

17 years after it ended, the sitcom ‘Frasier’ is getting rebooted. It’ll be on CBS’ new streaming service ‘Paramount Plus’.

Kelsey Grammer will return as the snooty radio therapist ‘Dr. Frasier Crane’. It’s TV’s longest-running character (having started on ‘Cheers’).

A few things won’t be the same: the actor who played Frasier’s dad, ‘Martin’ (John Mahoney) died in 2018 (and since the show ended 17 years ago, that dog is probably long gone by now, too). So far, none of the other stars have signed on…yet.