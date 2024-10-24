‘Freakier Friday’ Sequel with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Premiere August 8

It’s official! Disney has confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday.

Titled Freakier Friday, the film is set to hit theatres on August 8, 2025, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis back in action.

A Freaky Return: What to Expect from Freakier Friday

Disney teased the movie’s release with a fun photo of Lohan, now 38, standing next to Curtis, 65, both in full Freaky Friday mode, clutching their faces in mock horror. The caption read, "TGIF," along with the announcement: "#FreakierFriday arrives in theatres August 8, 2025!"

The official plot synopsis reveals that the story will pick up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) go through their iconic body-swap crisis. This time around, Anna has a daughter of her own and is about to gain a stepdaughter. As the two families come together, it seems that the chaos isn’t over yet, and lightning might strike twice—literally.

Who’s Back? A Star-Studded Cast Reuniting

In addition to Lohan and Curtis reprising their roles, much of the original cast will return for the sequel. Expect to see familiar faces like Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao back on the big screen.

Freakier Friday promises to be a fun, nostalgic ride with the perfect mix of comedy and heart that made the original a classic. Are you ready for another round of body-swapping hijinks? Mark your calendars and get ready for August 8, 2025!