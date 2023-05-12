‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel Is Coming!

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan will be back!

It’s been 20 years since the release of the fun teen movie!

In a chat with the New York Times about the 20th anniversary of the popular family movie, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan confirmed that they are both interested in participating in Disney’s “Freaky Friday 2,” which is currently in development.

Based on the 1972 novel of the same name written by Mary Rodgers, the 2003 movie starred Lohan as Anna Coleman, a girl who ends up magically swapping bodies with her mother Tess Coleman, played by Curtis.

While there have been several versions of the movie made, the one starring Lohan and Curtis has become one of the most beloved.