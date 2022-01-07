Fresca Is Becoming A Boozy Beverage

Coca-Cola is tapping into the canned cocktail craze with a boozy version of its Fresca!

Coke has teamed up with Corona to launch Fresca Mixed, a spirit-based cocktail, later this year.

Coke said they are launching the product because Fresca is “experiencing a surge in popularity,” because it’s zero-calorie and has no sugar, making the 64-year-old beverage an optimal choice as a mixer.

The companies didn’t reveal what flavours they’ll release, but they said that Fresca Mixed will be “inspired by recipes created by Fresca fans from around the globe.” One notable fan is Bravo host Andy Cohen, who commonly drinks a “Frequila” on his show, which mixes tequila and a Fresca.