FRESH BREATH FOMO IS A REAL THING

With holiday get-togethers on the horizon, it’s not uncommon to be struck by F.O.B.B. (fear of bad breath) this time of year.

In fact, according to a new survey commissioned by Scope Squeeze, more than half of Canadians claim they behave differently in a social situation or public setting if they feel their breath smells bad.

A few facts about fresh breath:

While gum is often a solution for a quick breath fix, an overwhelming majority of Canadians have been annoyed at people who were chewing gum too loudly or in the wrong situation.

71% of Canadians feel that if a professional had to be physically close to them (such as a dentist, or perhaps a radio DJ…)had bad breath, they would consider switching to someone else. Maybe more polite than telling them to their face?

More than half (58%) of Canadians have behaved differently in a social situation or public setting because they thought their breath might smell bad.

The vast majority (94%) of Canadians agree they would tell a friend if they had something between their teeth.

Women (97%) are significantly more likely than men (91%) to tell a friend if they have something between their teeth.

More than four in five (83%) Canadians would want someone to tell them if they had bad breath.

Men (85%) are significantly more likely than women (81%) to want to know this.

While most Canadians would want someone to tell them if they had bad breath, slightly more than half (55%) would tell a friend if they had bad breath.