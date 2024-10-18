Frito-Lay Adds 20% More Chips to Some Bags – Is It a Win for Snack Lovers?

Good news for chip fans everywhere: Frito-Lay is adding 20% more chips to some of its bags!

After years of complaints about shrinkflation, it feels like a small victory for the snack-loving crowd. But is it enough to call it a full-on win, or are we still losing the bigger battle?

For those unfamiliar with shrinkflation, this is when product sizes quietly shrink while prices stay the same—or even go up. In 2021, a study showed that some Tostitos bags dropped from 13 ounces to 11 ounces, and another version fell from 12 to 11. Ruffles, another Frito-Lay brand, faced similar reductions.

Now, Frito-Lay has announced its plan to add more chips to some of its jumbo-sized bags. During their quarterly earnings call, they referred to the new bags as “bonus” bags. So far, Tostitos, Ruffles, and Doritos—classic favourites among football fans—are getting the upgrade.

But don’t get too excited just yet. The extra chips will only be available in select locations, and there’s no word on where exactly that’ll be. Plus, not all Frito-Lay products will be part of the deal, so keep an eye out for those “bonus” bags for your next game-day snack.

Will this shift be enough to make up for years of shrinking chip bags? Only time will tell, but for now, it’s a reason to celebrate—especially if you're lucky enough to find one of those bonus bags near you!