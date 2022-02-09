Frito-Lay Super Bowl Snack Index Finds Snacking Sparks Happy Memories and Joy for All Ages

Expect Spicy Snacks and Nostalgia to Take Center Stage during Super Bowl LVI!

The fifth-annual Frito-Lay Snack Index found almost all (94%) adults agree snacks can create enjoyable moments.

The survey finds people are snacking even more frequently than in 2021 – why? – because snacking brings them joy!

Dips also moving onto the plate, with 9 out of 10 people planning to dip, when only 7 out of 10 did in 2021. The survey found that the Super Bowl is not just about football, but also about gathering to make happy memories with friends and family.

This year’s Frito-Lay’s U.S. Snack Index1 revealed 84% of adults are looking forward to commercials that have a nostalgic feel to them.

The Snack Index also found that preferences, especially those of Gen Z (79%) and Millennials (83%), lean towards spicy snacks as their go-to during Super Bowl Sunday.

Potato chips are the most popular snack with over 70% of people expected to serve them at their super bowl parties.