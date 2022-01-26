Those Attending the Super Bowl Will Have to Mask Up!

Los Angeles County health officials announced strict coronavirus guidelines will be enforced at upcoming Sunday’s NFC Championship Game and next month’s Super Bowl.

Every fan attending next month’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be given a KN95 mask, and extensive outreach will be done to remind attendees to wear their masks at all times during the game, except when eating or drinking.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tells @FOXLA that K-N95 masks will be available to everyone attending this Sunday’s NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium in addition to the Super Bowl. Enforcement of use will be mostly up to SoFi Stadium personnel. — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) January 26, 2022

The county and NFL will also partner to offer free rapid COVID-19 testing and vaccines at the Super Bowl Experience attraction at the L.A. Convention Center, with free admission offered to people who receive an on-site vaccination. Officials figure that they will give away upwards of 60 thousand kits.

