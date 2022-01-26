Listen Live

Those Attending the Super Bowl Will Have to Mask Up!

It's clear that this pandemic isn't over yet!

By Kool Mornings

Los Angeles County health officials announced strict coronavirus guidelines will be enforced at upcoming Sunday’s NFC Championship Game and next month’s Super Bowl.

 

 

Every fan attending next month’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be given a KN95 mask, and extensive outreach will be done to remind attendees to wear their masks at all times during the game, except when eating or drinking.

 

 

 

The county and NFL will also partner to offer free rapid COVID-19 testing and vaccines at the Super Bowl Experience attraction at the L.A. Convention Center, with free admission offered to people who receive an on-site vaccination. Officials figure that they will give away upwards of 60 thousand kits.

 

 

