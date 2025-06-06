The Frugal Habits We’re All Keeping — No Matter How Rich We Get

Even if you suddenly won the lottery or married into a skincare empire, there are just some money-saving habits you’re never going to give up. People online are sharing the so-called “poor person” behaviours they swear they’ll keep doing forever — and honestly, same.

Here are the top frugal habits people refuse to quit, no matter their financial status:

1. Using every last drop of everything

Toothpaste? Squeezed. Lotion? We’re cutting that bottle open like it owes us rent.

2. Scouting the clearance rack like it’s a competitive sport

It’s not a shopping trip if you didn’t hit the sale section first.

3. Saving mystery screws from old furniture

Just in case. You never know when a random IKEA bolt from 2009 will come in handy.

4. Refusing to waste food

Leftovers are a lifestyle. We will eat that last half-pita with hummus from Tuesday.

5. Grocery bags as trash bags

Because why buy actual garbage bags when the ones from Metro are right there?

6. Checking restaurant prices before reading the menu

We’re not spending $24 on a side salad. We have standards.

7. Hoarding hotel mini soaps like a travelling squirrel

If it’s complimentary, it’s coming home. That’s the rule.

8. Thrifting and yard sale-ing like it’s our job

Because $4 jeans that look like $80 jeans? Yes, please.

9. Only buying clothes when necessary

If it doesn’t have holes and still fits, it’s fine.

10. DIY-ing repairs instead of hiring someone

Who needs a plumber when YouTube exists?

11. Turning off every single light when leaving a room

Hydro bills are not a joke. Click.

12. Walking or taking transit everywhere

We’ll Uber if it’s an emergency — or snowing sideways.

13. Washing and reusing Ziploc bags

Reusable means reusable. No notes.

14. Reusing tissue paper for gift wrapping

If it’s not ripped? Fold it and save it. Next holiday: sorted.

15. Cleaning our own homes

Not because we can’t afford a cleaner — we just don’t want anyone judging our junk drawer.

16. Licking the yogurt lid

Yes, even the expensive Greek stuff. That’s 12 cents of value right there.

17. Drinking water

Not sure how this made the list, but yes, hydration is free and fabulous.

18. Paying taxes

Okay, this one might be aspirational. But hey — we like our roads and libraries.

Final Thoughts:

You can take the person out of the budget life, but you can’t take the budget life out of the person. And honestly? That’s the kind of energy that keeps you wealthy and wise.

