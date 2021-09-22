Fugees Are Headed Out On An International Reunion Tour With Charitable Focus

The Fugees have revealed plans for a 12-stop international reunion tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Score, their last studio album, released in 1996. The trek will unite members Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel for the first time in 15 years.

The group will connect with Global Citizen to fulfill philanthropic initiatives surrounding the tour. More details surrounding the initiatives will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Shows kick-off September 22 in New York at an undisclosed location, and will continue through 11 additional cities before wrapping on December 18 in Ghana. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning September 24 at 10 AM.

There are currently no Canadian stops on the tour right now!