Fully Recovering From A Bad Night’s Sleep Might Take LongerThan You Think

While we think that staying up late one night will be rectified the next day when we can get an early night, a new study shows that it might not work that easily.

Sleep deprivation threatens both our physical and mental health, with World Sleep Day statistics suggesting that 45% of the population suffers from sleep-related issues.

A new study shows that people who slept 30% less than they needed for ten days did not fully recover their cognitive function even after seven nights of recovery sleep.

So even a week of good sleep won’t cancel out a week of late nights and early starts.

Sleep experts say that the brain needs uninterrupted sleep cycles to learn new skills, make new memories, and repair the mind and body from the day.

A lack of sleep will have a detrimental effect on your ability to pay attention, learn new things, be creative, solve problems, and make decisions.