FUN FACTS ABOUT FATHER’S DAY

FUN FACT: Mother’s Day was established in 1914, while Father’s Day wasn’t created in 1910… So dads were celebrated first.

And ironically, it was a woman who started Father’s Day. The woman given credit for creating Father’s Day was Sonora Smart Dodd, who grew up in Spokane, Washington.

She was one of six children raised single-handedly by her widowed, Civil War veteran father on a farm. While listening to a Mother’s Day sermon at her church in 1909, Dodd was inspired to create a special day to honour her father as well as others. She held the first Father’s Day celebration on June 19, 1910, her father’s birthday.

Carnations are known as the traditional flower of Mother’s Day, but the rose is the official flower of Father’s Day.

Father’s Day is the fifth largest card-sending day ever.

The word Dad dates back to the 1500s. It is believed that the word Dad dates back to the 1500s. People aren’t completely sure where the word comes from, but it’s believed it comes from baby talk.