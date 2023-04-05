Fun Rainy Day Indoor Activities To Do With Your Dog!

Sure, your dog needs to go outdoors for a daily walk or two, but sometimes you need to cut the dog walk short because of rainy or even stormy weather. Don’t worry about doing that, because there are a lot of fun rainy day indoor activities with your dog you can both enjoy!

Here are some things you can do with your dogs on this very rainy day!

Tug-Of-War

Toss your dog a soft toy and ask them to fetch it. When he or she does, grab a part of the toy and start shaking it to get it out of their mouth. They will resist, of course, and eventually, you can loosen your grasp and let them get away.

If you don’t have a dog that likes to play fetch…

Find The Treats!

(This would be a fun game for you too)Place some treats—like, say, chopped carrots—around the room while your dog watches you. Tell him to “Find the treats” and help him or her find them.

Teach your dog the names of their Toys!

Name your dog’s toys when you are playing tug, or toss and fetch, or any game with their toys, and reinforce these names in their memory by saying them frequently. To help support their mastery of the names, you can combine this lesson with the next game, which is:

Find your Toys

Drop a number of your pup’s toys in a big pile on the floor, and ask them to find the toys by name.



Put Your Toys Away! (Perhaps you can do this in combo with the kids)

Your dog will love this game, and so will you! Help him or her learn what to do by telling them it’s time to put their toys in the toy box (or wherever you keep them).

Chasing Bubbles

This is a great game to play when your dog needs some exercise and you aren’t feeling well. Use a child’s simple bubble solution and bubble maker and blow bubbles for your dog to chase while you are sitting in your easy chair or resting on your bed. After you’ve played this game with your pup once or twice—blowing bubbles and then chasing them and using your hand to break them—they’ll understand. Most dogs are fascinated by bubbles just like young children are! A bubble solution that is safe for a child is also safe for your dog.