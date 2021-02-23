New Survey Finds We Kiss Our Dogs More Than Our Partner!

Why Dogs Are Better Than Women! (scroll down to see list)

New research has found that one in three dog owners would risk their own safety to save their dogs if need be!

Most humans admit to kissing their dog more than their partner too!

A study of 2,000 people dog-owners examined all the ways respondents show their love for their pooch and 72% said they would gladly put themselves in harm’s way to save their dog.

Four in five people consider their dogs as part of the family, so it’s no wonder people are willing to risk their lives for them.

The survey commissioned by JustFoodForDogs and conducted by OnePoll found three in five (61%) admitting they prefer their dog to some people they know.

Nearly half (47%) admitted they have even canceled plans in the past just to stay in with their fur baby.

Results also explored the little ways respondents show their love for their dog. One in two (49%) let their dog sleep in bed with them and 46% let the pup on the couch too.

One in three (34%) can’t bear to be apart for even a moment and let their four-legged friend follow them into the bathroom while using the toilet or in the shower.

TOP ACTS OF LOVE FOR THE DOG