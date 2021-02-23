New Survey Finds We Kiss Our Dogs More Than Our Partner!
True story!
Why Dogs Are Better Than Women! (scroll down to see list)
New research has found that one in three dog owners would risk their own safety to save their dogs if need be!
Most humans admit to kissing their dog more than their partner too!
A study of 2,000 people dog-owners examined all the ways respondents show their love for their pooch and 72% said they would gladly put themselves in harm’s way to save their dog.
Four in five people consider their dogs as part of the family, so it’s no wonder people are willing to risk their lives for them.
The survey commissioned by JustFoodForDogs and conducted by OnePoll found three in five (61%) admitting they prefer their dog to some people they know.
Nearly half (47%) admitted they have even canceled plans in the past just to stay in with their fur baby.
Results also explored the little ways respondents show their love for their dog. One in two (49%) let their dog sleep in bed with them and 46% let the pup on the couch too.
One in three (34%) can’t bear to be apart for even a moment and let their four-legged friend follow them into the bathroom while using the toilet or in the shower.
TOP ACTS OF LOVE FOR THE DOG
- Let them sleep in bed with them 49%
- Get up on the couch 46%
- Make them their own dinner with human food 46%
- Let them sit on their lap 44%
- Let them into the bathroom while on the toilet or in the showers 34%
- Purchased custom decorations that look like their dog 31%
- Made Christmas/holiday cards that feature the dog 28%
- Let them take up more room on the bed/couch than them 26%
- Share water with the dog 13%
WHY DOGS ARE BETTER THAN WOMEN
Dogs don’t ask what are you thinking.
Dogs don’t cry.
Dogs love it when your friends come over.
Dogs don’t care if you use their shampoo.
Dogs think you sing great.
Dogs don’t expect you to call when you are running late. “The later you are, the more excited dogs are to see you”
Dogs will forgive you for playing with other dogs.
Dogs don’t notice if you call them by another dog’s name.
Dogs are excited by rough play.
Dogs can appreciate excessive body hair.
Anyone can get a good-looking dog. “If a dog is gorgeous, other dogs don’t hate it.”
Dogs don’t shop.
Dogs like it when you leave lots of things on the floor.
Dogs never need to examine the relationship.
A dog’s parents never visit.
Dogs love long car trips.