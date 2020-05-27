Fun Scientific Facts About Your Natural Hair Colour!
Yesterday, May 26th Was National Redhead Day….
Redheads!
- Less than 2% of the world’s popular has red hair
- Redheads are more sensitive to pain
- Many redheads tend to be left-handed
- Redheads tend to have less body hair, but much thicker strands on their head.
- Redheads are less likely to go grey
- Despite plenty debate about this- redheads are not likely to go extinct.
Blondes…
- Being naturally bloody is pretty rare…Just like redheads, only 2% in the world are natural blondes.
- Blonde hair comes from a teeny-tiny genetic mutation
- Blondes aren’t blondes forever…Many kids born blonde go dark before their 20th birthday.
- Blonde hair and blue eyes is just a stereotype!
- There are 50 shades of gray … and 30 shades of blonde.
Brunettes!
- Brunettes will have a harder time quitting smoking! The Brunette hair comes from Eumelanin, which is a type of pigment. How much Eumelanin you have in your family DNA will determine how dark your hair is.
- With that, the more Eumelanin brunettes naturally have prevents their liver from metabolizing (or breaking down) nicotine in a timely manner.
- Men find brunettes more attractive and smarter than those with other hair colours. There was a study done back in 2011 that proves these findings.
- Brunettes are more likely to suffer hair loss.
- Tattoos go better with brown hair. A study found that people are more accepting of tats on Brunettes.