PEOPLE WHO CAN FUNCTION ON FIVE HOURS OF SLEEP MAY ACTUALLY BE GENETIC SUPERHEROES 🦸‍♀️😴

You know those annoying people who say: “I only need four or five hours of sleep!”

And then they wake up cheerful, exercise and somehow start doing laundry before sunrise?

Well, science says some of them might actually be genetic freaks of nature.

PHOTO IS AI-GENERATED

Researchers have identified a rare genetic mutation that appears to allow certain people to naturally sleep significantly less than the rest of us without suffering the usual effects of sleep deprivation.

The mutation is known as SIK3-N783Y, and it's found in a gene involved in regulating our sleep-wake cycle.

Basically, these people may be genetically programmed to require less sleep.

Meanwhile, if I get five hours...I'm putting the milk in the cupboard and crying because somebody asked me a follow-up question.

For most adults, health experts still recommend roughly seven to nine hours of sleep a night. So this study is NOT permission for the rest of us to start staying up until 2 a.m. watching Love Is Blind because we're convinced we're genetically special.

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These natural short sleepers are rare.

And researchers have previously discovered other genetic mutations connected to people who can consistently sleep less and still function normally.

So if you've been surviving on four hours of sleep for years and feel fantastic...

Congratulations! You MAY have a rare genetic mutation.

If you're surviving on four hours and feel exhausted, irritable, forgetful and currently drinking your fourth coffee...You probably just have kids.

The rest of us will continue needing eight hours of sleep...Plus nine minutes of snooze...

Then another nine. And another nine. Until eventually we're late for work.