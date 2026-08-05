SCIENCE SAYS THE PERFECT SLEEP TEMPERATURE IS COLDER THAN MOST OF US THOUGHT 🛏️❄️

Apparently, the secret to a great night's sleep isn't a fancy mattress or lavender spray. It's turning your bedroom into a walk-in freezer.

A new study found that Americans sleep best when their room is set to 67 degrees Fahrenheit, which, for Canadians, is about 19 degrees Celsius. In other words, the ideal sleeping environment is "cozy cabin" and not "surface of the sun."

RELATED: The “Perfect” Winter Thermostat Temperature (According to Science… Not Your Freezing Toes) ❄️🔥

The findings also revealed that nearly half of women say they overheat at night, compared to just 38 per cent of men.

Scientists have their theories, but if you've ever lived with a menopausal woman, you already know the drill: one person's "comfortable" is another person's "why does this bedroom feel like the Arctic?"

The struggle is real for couples, too. Twenty-two per cent admit they can't agree on the bedroom temperature.

Every night becomes a silent war involving the thermostat, extra blankets and someone dramatically declaring, "I'm freezing!" while the other is sweating through the sheets.

The survey also found that:

Seventy-eight per cent of people sleep with a fan on.

Forty per cent run that fan all year long, even in January.

The states that get the best sleep include Nevada, California and Vermont.

The worst sleepers live in places like Oklahoma, Idaho and Wisconsin.

Let's be honest, Canadians have our own bedtime rituals. We crank the fan, pile on three blankets, stick one foot out for temperature control and somehow still wake up at 3 a.m. wondering if we should adjust the thermostat by half a degree.

And if you're sharing a bed with someone, forget communication and compromise. The real test of a relationship is surviving eight hours of negotiating over whether the room should feel like a tropical resort or the beer aisle at Costco. 🎙️🇨🇦