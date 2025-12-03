The “Perfect” Winter Thermostat Temperature (According to Science… Not Your Freezing Toes) ❄️🔥

Every winter, the same battle happens in homes across Canada:

Do we put on another sweater… or turn the heat up like we own the gas company?

Some of us are blanket people.

Some of us sprint to the thermostat the second we feel a chill.

And some of us do both — because we believe in maximum coziness.

But apparently, there’s a magic number for staying warm without bankrupting ourselves:

👉 20°C (68°F for our American friends)

According to energy experts, that’s the ideal temp when you’re awake and living your best indoor winter life. Then, when you’re asleep or out of the house, they suggest turning it down a couple of degrees.

Why? Because:

Your home loses heat more slowly at lower temperatures ✔️

You can save a chunk of money ✔️

And utility bills have already jumped 41% since 2020 😭

So lowering your thermostat a smidge can help your wallet and the planet.

But let’s be honest:

If I’m cold, I’m cold.

And the thermostat will be touched. 😌