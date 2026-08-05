JURY DUTY: A CIVIC RESPONSIBILITY... OR THE WORST THING TO FIND IN YOUR MAILBOX? ⚖️📬

You know that feeling when you open the mailbox and find a bill, an awkward wedding invitation, or a notice reminding you that your driver's licence expires tomorrow? Well, for a lot of people, a jury summons ranks right up there.

A new survey asked people a simple question: if you were called for jury duty, would you actually want to serve?

Surprisingly, about one-third of people said yes. Thirty-four per cent said they'd be happy to take a seat in the jury box, while 44 per cent would rather be anywhere else, including, presumably, assembling IKEA furniture.

Men were slightly more enthusiastic than women, and Boomers were the most likely generation to say, "Sure, sounds interesting!" Meanwhile, the rest of us are suddenly Googling, "Can owning three cats get me out of jury duty?"

The poll also found that 15 per cent of people claim they've been summoned "many times," while nearly half say it's only happened once or twice. More than one-third insist they've never received the dreaded envelope at all.

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And despite all the courtroom dramas we've binge-watched, only 19 per cent of people have actually ended up serving on a jury.

Let's be honest, Canadians have mixed feelings about jury duty. On one hand, it's an important civic responsibility.

On the other hand, it's hard to get excited about spending weeks in a courtroom when you could be at home arguing with strangers on Facebook for free.

Plus, after years of watching Law & Order, many of us are convinced we'd either solve the case in eight minutes or accidentally send an innocent person to prison because "the accused just gave me weird vibes."

Still, if you do end up getting selected, look on the bright side: it's probably the only place left in society where people are actually required to listen to each other without checking their phones every 30 seconds. 🎙️🇨🇦