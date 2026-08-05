THERE'S A NEW DATING TREND CALLED "INFLADATING"

There's a new buzzword making the rounds in the dating world: "infladating." And no, it doesn't involve candlelit dinners inside a giant inflatable bouncy castle.

The term combines inflation and dating, and basically means going on budget-friendly dates that don't require taking out a second mortgage.

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Gone are the days of dropping $200 on dinner and drinks for someone whose last text was simply, "K." Instead, couples are embracing cheaper options that focus more on conversation and connection than trying to impress each other with overpriced appetizers.

Dating experts say it's actually a good thing. Rather than "financial flexing," people are choosing creativity: coffee dates, walks in the park, free concerts, farmers' markets or simply wandering around Costco pretending they're shopping for a future together.

Because let's be honest, in this economy, the most romantic thing someone can say is, "Don't worry, I have points."

Experts also say people are saving the expensive nights out until they know the relationship has potential. Translation: nobody's spending steakhouse money on someone who still has their ex in their profile picture.

And apparently, lots of singles prefer these lower-key dates because there's less pressure. A quick coffee or ice cream is basically a relationship "vibe check." If things go well, great. If not, you're only out six bucks and an hour of your life.

Some budget-friendly Canadian date ideas include:

Walking through Winners and judging throw pillows together.

Splitting a Costco hot dog combo and seeing if love can survive mustard breath.

Going to Canadian Tire and arguing over which barbecue you'd buy if you won the lottery.

Taking a sunset stroll along the waterfront while silently calculating how much gas cost to get there.

Because in 2026, romance isn't dead. It's just waiting for payday. 🎙️🇨🇦