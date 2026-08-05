ARE BATHS GOING EXTINCT? APPARENTLY, HALF OF BRITAIN THINKS SO... 🛁

If you love sinking into a hot bath with a glass of wine and pretending your family doesn't exist for 45 minutes, you might want to enjoy it while you can.

A new survey in the U.K. found that one in 10 Brits hasn't taken a bath in more than a decade. That's right. Some people haven't sat in a bathtub since Frozen was in theatres.

More than half of those surveyed say baths have fallen out of fashion, with many blaming busy schedules, rising water bills and, quite frankly, impatience.

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About one-third admitted they can't even wait for the tub to fill, while nearly half proudly describe themselves as "shower people" who have no interest in soaking in what one respondent called a "warm puddle.”

And for some, it's not even a choice. Nearly one in five people don't have a bathtub in their home at all.

In fact, many homeowners are ripping out their tubs entirely and replacing them with walk-in showers or extra bathroom space.

Thirty per cent of those surveyed believe baths could disappear completely within the next decade. Their reasoning? Smaller homes, higher water costs and lifestyles that leave little time for bubble baths and deep thoughts about that embarrassing thing you said in Grade 9.

Of course, Canadians still have a special relationship with baths.

They're where moms hide from their kids, where dads claim they're "just resting their eyes," and where toddlers somehow turn two inches of water into a category-five hurricane.

The survey also found that people are becoming more conscious of water use.

The average shower now lasts about nine minutes, although if you've ever lived with a teenager, you'll know that number feels wildly optimistic.

Experts say shorter showers and skipping the occasional bath can save money on utility bills.

But let's be honest: after a long Canadian winter, sometimes sitting in a hot tub of water while questioning all your life choices is simply priceless. 🎙️🇨🇦