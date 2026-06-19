New Dating Trend Encourages People to Show Up as Their True "Goblin" Selves

Dating can be exhausting.

You spend an hour picking an outfit, another 20 minutes fixing your hair, and somehow still end up sitting across from someone who says their favourite hobby is "grinding."

That's why a new dating trend called "goblintimacy" is gaining attention online.

Before you ask, no, it doesn't involve green makeup, pointy ears or showing up carrying a sack of stolen gold.

The idea is actually pretty simple: stop pretending to be the absolute best version of yourself on a first date and just show up as the real version.

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Supporters of the trend say you shouldn't hide your quirks, flaws, awkward habits or personal baggage. Instead of carefully curating every detail, you're upfront about who you really are from the beginning.

The thinking is that eventually everyone reveals their inner goblin anyway.

Maybe it's your obsession with true crime documentaries.

Maybe it's eating shredded cheese straight from the bag.

Maybe it's the fact that you need complete silence while parallel parking.

Whatever it is, goblintimacy says you should stop pretending it doesn't exist.

The trend isn't about being sloppy or putting in zero effort. In fact, advocates stress that showing up looking like you just rolled out of a ditch is missing the point entirely!







You still make an effort.

You still show respect.

You just stop trying to market yourself like a luxury product.

Instead, you're letting someone see the authentic version of who you are.

The hope is that by skipping some of the performance, people can form deeper connections sooner and avoid wasting time on relationships that were never going to work anyway.

In a dating world full of filters, curated profiles and carefully crafted text messages, maybe there's something refreshing about showing up and saying, "This is me. Take it or leave it."

Just maybe leave the actual goblin noises at home.