Gal Gadot Wins Israel’s “Jewish Nobel” for Her Wartime Support

Wonder Woman just added another major honour to her name — and this time, it’s for her real-life heroism. 💫

Israeli actor Gal Gadot has been awarded the Genesis Prize, often called “the Jewish Nobel”, for her unwavering support of Israel during the ongoing war in Gaza — a stance that’s earned her both praise and criticism in Hollywood.

Calling herself a “proud Jew and a proud Israeli,” Gadot said she plans to donate the $1 million prize to organizations helping Israel recover from the trauma of its two-year war with Hamas.

RELATED: Gal Gadot Is Pregnant With Baby Number Three!

The Genesis Prize is awarded annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to humanity and exemplify Jewish values. Past winners have used their prize money to fund initiatives fighting antisemitism, promoting women’s rights, and advancing social justice — causes that align perfectly with Gadot’s advocacy and public image.

The war in Gaza began after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks that killed around 1,200 people in southern Israel and saw more than 250 others taken hostage.

Through it all, Gadot has continued to use her global platform to speak out for unity, peace, and resilience — proving once again that heroism isn’t just for the big screen.