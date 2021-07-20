‘Game of Thrones’ prequel production paused due to COVID

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, HBO said a member of the production team tested positive for the virus.

In compliance with industry guidelines, the production member is in isolation, and close contacts will be required to quarantine,” the network’s statement read.

The filming, which is taking place in the UK, is slated to resume on Wednesday following a two-day pause.

The highly-anticipated spinoff is co-created by “Game of Thrones” novelist George R.R. Martin and original series writer and producer Ryan Condal.

The series will focus on the story of the Targaryen family and is set 300 years before the action of the original show.

“House of the Dragon” is one of six “Game of Thrones” offshoots that are being planned at HBO. The show is set to premiere in 2022.