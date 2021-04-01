Game Of Thrones Stage Play Is In The Works

According to the Hollywood reporter, GOT goes to broadway!

Author George R.R. Martin told the publication he is developing a live stage show for Broadway, West End, and Australia to hopefully debut in 2023.

The publication said characters Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister, played by Sean Bean and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the HBO television series, could appear in the stage version.

Not much else has been revealed about the project!