Game Of Thrones Stage Play Is In The Works

Westeros Is Coming To A Stage Near You!

By Dirt/Divas

According to the Hollywood reporter, GOT goes to broadway!

 

Author George R.R. Martin told the publication he is developing a live stage show for Broadway, West End, and Australia to hopefully debut in 2023.

 

The publication said characters Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister, played by Sean Bean and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the HBO television series, could appear in the stage version.

 

Not much else has been revealed about the project!

