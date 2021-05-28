GARBAGE PAIL KIDS GETTING A TV SHOW

Garbage Pail Kids — they were the weirdest trading cards to come out of the 1980s. And the TV show, how did we not have nightmares!

They looked like Cabbage Patch dolls with a gross twist (blowing snot or sitting on the toilet). Now an animated Garbage Pail Kids show is in the works for HBO Max.

It promises to be family-friendly. After all, parents who collected them now have children of their own. Let’s hope it’s nothing like the 80’s show, today’s kids couldn’t handle it.

Remember the books? My god, R.L. Stine was twisted when he wrote “Welcome to Smellville” but we read them and collected the cards.