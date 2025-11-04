Gen Z Says Paying with Cash Is “Cringe” — Are We Officially Old Now? 💸🙃

Money makes the world go round… but apparently, cash just makes Gen Z cringe.

New data shows that today’s tech-loving teens and 20-somethings think physical money is basically the flip phone of finance.

According to a report from Cash App, over half of Gen Z only use cash as a last resort. If it doesn’t tap, scan, or come with a cute little “cha-ching” sound on their phone, they don’t want it.

Researchers looked at Gen Z’s saving and spending habits and found that the younger crowd believes paying with actual bills is outdated. Nearly 29% say people who pay with cash are “out of touch” or straight-up “cringe.”

So yes… your $20 bill is now as uncool as skinny jeans, side parts, and ending texts with “LOL.”

RELATED: Gen Z Likes Silence, Gen X Prefers to Rock Out on the Road 🚗🎶

But before you roll your eyes, Gen Z swears it’s not about being judgy — it’s about budgeting. They say digital payments make it easier to track spending. In fact, 54% admit they blow through money faster when they’re holding physical cash, compared to using cards or payment apps.

Which is hilarious, because Millennials grew up with the phrase “money is burning a hole in my pocket.” Gen Z heard that and said:

No thanks, I’ll use Apple Pay and pretend it’s not real money at all.