Gen Z Likes Silence, Gen X Prefers to Rock Out on the Road 🚗🎶

Turns out how you spend your time in the car might say a lot about your generation — and whether you’re blasting Bon Jovi or just sitting in total silence like a spooky audiobook.

A new poll reveals that Gen Z adults are most likely to want peace during their commute.

Meanwhile, Gen X proudly keeps the car stereo industry alive by rocking out like it’s still 1989. And Millennials? They’re just out here trying to plan their whole life between red lights.

Gen Z: The Silent Drivers 🤫

Forget carpool karaoke. 55% of Zoomers prefer to drive in total silence. Apparently, they like to use that time to process their day — or, if we’re being honest, spiral into overthinking about that one text they sent three days ago.

The survey also found Gen Z is the most likely to take an occasional nap in their car. (Key word: “in,” not “while.” Let’s hope.)

Millennials: The Multitaskers 📋

Millennials aren’t rocking out or zoning out — they’re planning out their futures at stoplights. Thinking about budgets, five-year goals, or how many oat milk lattes they can afford before payday. If you see someone mouthing numbers in the next lane, don’t worry. They’re just recalculating their student loan payments. Again.

Gen X: The Rock Stars (With Pep Talks) 🎸

Congrats, Gen X — you’re officially the coolest drivers on the road. Nearly 9 in 10 (89%) said blasting music is their go-to activity in the car. Think Van Halen, Nirvana, or maybe even a little Alanis if you’re feeling nostalgic.

But here’s the twist: Gen X is also the generation most likely to give themselves a pep talk behind the wheel. Around 1 in 5 admit they’ve done it.

Which is fair — sometimes you just need to scream-sing Don’t Stop Believin’ and then whisper, “You’ve got this” into the rear-view mirror.

Final Thought

So, whether you’re a silent Gen Zer, a spreadsheet-on-wheels Millennial, or a Gen Xer head-banging to Guns N’ Roses while hyping yourself up for the workday, the road is basically one giant generational mood ring.