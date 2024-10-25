Gen Z Embraces Sober Sex Over Drunk Hookups

It turns out that Gen Z isn’t just changing the way they approach work, wellness, and social media – they’re also rethinking their bedroom habits.

While past generations often turned to alcohol to loosen up before intimacy, younger people are steering away from “drunk sex,” preferring instead to keep it sober.

Sober Sex: Why Gen Z Is Leaving Drunk Hookups Behind

Recent studies, including stats from the popular adult store Lovehoney, show that although 69% of Australians have had sex under the influence, more than half (51%) would rather keep things alcohol-free. And for Gen Z, the preference is even stronger.

According to an Australian sex therapist, more young people are seeing how alcohol impacts their experiences and relationships. "Being sober allows them to feel present and engaged,” the therapist explained, leading to “more meaningful and satisfying” connections with their partners. Without the haze of alcohol, Gen Z is finding that they're more in touch with their desires, able to communicate clearly, and feeling more connected in the moment.

The Shift Toward Sober Intimacy

This trend isn’t just about sexual wellness; it’s also changing social habits. With fewer young people turning to alcohol, one-night stands are also seeing a dip in popularity. Instead, Gen Z is more likely to focus on long-term relationships or casual connections where mutual respect and genuine connection are key.

Interestingly, while 24% of Gen Z participants still engage in casual sex under the influence, the trend toward sober sex is definitely on the rise. And while alcohol can help some feel more relaxed, many are discovering that sober intimacy can deepen their relationships and provide a more fulfilling experience in the long run.

Related: The Drunkest Countries In The World, According To A New Survey!

Discovering the Benefits of Sober Sex

With the clarity and control that come from sober intimacy, many Gen Zers say they’ve found more intimacy and enjoyment. By focusing on what feels right for them and their partners, they're creating more meaningful connections. It’s a trend that’s reminding everyone that sometimes, keeping it clear-headed can lead to the most satisfying experiences of all.