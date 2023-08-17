Gen Z Is Ditching Bras In the Latest Viral Trend!

Gen Z women are embracing going braless, and the freeing move has taken the internet by storm.

The hashtag “No Bra” has over 600 million tags on the social media platform TikTok and women are sharing their outfits and looks without any underwire in sight.

Being braless has become such a thing that the #nobrachallenge is going viral on the platform and has over 9 million views.

It sounds sexy, but it mainly just involves women sharing what they look like in fun outfits while not wearing a bra, and the trend seems to help normalize different breast shapes.

Women don’t just want to burn their bras, they want to know how to style their outfits without underwire.

It’s become such a movement that you’ll see celebrities like singer Dua Lipa and model Kendall Jenner often out and about rocking the no-bra trend.