Gen Z is Taking Courses on How To Send A Email And Dress In The Office…

The courses can cover everything from office chitchat to work attire and meal-time etiquette.

Some experts say Gen-Z is lacking in soft skills due to virtual classes and remote internships.

Recent graduates, who spent most of their college career taking virtual classes and working remote internships, might need to brush up on their soft skills — from how to write an email to elevator chitchat and appropriate work attire.

Some companies and universities have already begun offering training to help Generation-Z employees adapt to the office, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

Each generation faces some sort of cultural gap when entering the workforce, whether it pertains to the definition of what qualifies as business attire, the ways to use technology and social media appropriately, and how to conform to ever-changing corporate social mores.

This is no different for Gen Z than it was for Millennials entering the workforce as the first with a complex history of social media usage, or Gen X entering the workforce amid rapidly evolving corporate fashion.