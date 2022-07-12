Listen Live

Gen Z Says These Are The Factors That Make The Perfect TV Night!

Gen Z are adults 18-25 year olds!

By Kool Mornings

This generation was asked about the musts for a perfect movie night! Factors include closing the curtains, turning off the lights and comfy chairs.

A third like to watch their favourite shows accompanied by their partner but about a quarter would rather not risk being disturbed at a crucial point in the episode – preferring to watch TV on their own.

The research found the average 18 to 25-year-old will spend seven hours a week in front of the TV and will watch up to four box sets at any one time.

The Average Person Will Stream Over 290 Different Movies or Shows This Year!

A Way To Relax And Unwind!

The study also found it takes 38 percent only a couple of days to finish off a series, while one in 10 say it takes them less than a day, with nearly three in 10 feeling a sense of accomplishment when they do.

Almost half turn to TV to help them relax whilst more than four in 10 watch to avoid boredom and over a third use their favourite shows as a distraction from their daily lives.

A third of young adults tune in to learn something new while 31 percent press play because it inspires them to try new things or travel to new places.

