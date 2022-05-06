The Average Person Will Stream Over 290 Different Movies or Shows This Year!

Regardless of what they’ll be watching, people think they’ll stream 437 hours of content in the year ahead, equivalent to over 18 full days, according to new research.

A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that people are re-evaluating what streaming services they pay for, with 57% planning to cut some of their paid streaming subscriptions and the average person dropping three out of about five from their arsenal.

People in the survey said they plan on keeping their paid TV service, and video-on-demand services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes and Cable TV.

The rest are debatable! One of the top reasons that people are cutting back on their streaming services is due to cost.

Other reasons people are planning of pulling the plug on a streaming service include a limited selection of titles, not being user-friendly and poor customer service.

What will keep people loyal to a service? Affordability, a wide selection of content and a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to find movies and shows.

TOP FACTORS IN CHOOSING A STREAMING SERVICE

A wide library of content across different genres and subgenres – 42%

Free/affordable – 38%

Original content – 37%

The service has movies/shows everyone’s talking about – 37%

Content that reflects my community as it pertains to race, sexuality, religion, etc. – 36%

A user-friendly experience – 33%

Diverse content – 32%

Nostalgic/classic library content – 30%

5.6 new movies/TV shows a week x 52 weeks in a year = 291.2 new movies/TV shows

8.4 hours of movies/TV shows a week x 52 weeks in a year = 436.8 hours (18.2 days)