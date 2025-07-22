Gen Z Thinks You're "Old" at 35 — And We're Just Gonna Cry Into Our Retinol
If you’re over the age of 35, congrats! According to 22% of Gen Z, you’re now officially “old.”
Time to trade your jeans for elastic waistbands and start yelling at clouds, apparently.
In a new survey asking, “At what age does someone officially become old?” Gen Z had some strong opinions — and a slightly rude attitude toward anyone who remembers a time before TikTok. Here’s the breakdown:
- 22% of Gen Z’ers say 35 is officially over the hill.
- 6% say you're old at 30.
- 3% say you're old at 27, which is ironic, since the oldest Gen Z’ers are currently... 28. (Insert nervous aging here.)
Meanwhile, only 15% of Millennials think 35 is “old,” and let’s be real — Boomers would probably laugh in Werther’s Originals at the very idea.
But Wait, There’s More Generational Judginess:
Here are some other delightful gems from the survey:
🩺 51% of Gen Z and 62% of Millennials say their #1 age-related fear is “declining health.”
Because nothing says “fun in your 20s” like pre-anxiety about future back pain.
😩 Gen Z’s second-biggest fear? “Not achieving enough.”
Millennials? “Financial insecurity.” (…because we remember 2008.)
🥳 47% of Gen Z’ers judge people who still party into their 30s.
So yes, your wine-fuelled karaoke night just got roasted by someone born in 2004.
🏡 49% of Millennials side-eye adults over 30 who still live with their parents.
Which is bold, considering housing costs are currently doing the most.
📉 30% of Gen Z and 29% of Millennials think they’ve already “peaked.”
We’re just going to gently disagree and keep manifesting like it’s 2016.
🌟 63% of Gen Z and 50% of Millennials admit to comparing their success to celebrities.
Spoiler alert: comparing yourself to a 19-year-old YouTuber with a skincare line never ends well.
🛏️ And finally… 9% of Gen Z thinks people stop having sex at 40.
We’ll just let the 40+ crowd respond to that one with a wink and a Pilates class.
