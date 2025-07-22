Gen Z Thinks You're "Old" at 35 — And We're Just Gonna Cry Into Our Retinol

If you’re over the age of 35, congrats! According to 22% of Gen Z, you’re now officially “old.”

Time to trade your jeans for elastic waistbands and start yelling at clouds, apparently.

In a new survey asking, “At what age does someone officially become old?” Gen Z had some strong opinions — and a slightly rude attitude toward anyone who remembers a time before TikTok. Here’s the breakdown:

22% of Gen Z’ers say 35 is officially over the hill.

say 35 is officially over the hill. 6% say you're old at 30 .

. 3% say you're old at 27, which is ironic, since the oldest Gen Z’ers are currently... 28. (Insert nervous aging here.)

Meanwhile, only 15% of Millennials think 35 is “old,” and let’s be real — Boomers would probably laugh in Werther’s Originals at the very idea.

But Wait, There’s More Generational Judginess:

Here are some other delightful gems from the survey:

🩺 51% of Gen Z and 62% of Millennials say their #1 age-related fear is “declining health.”

Because nothing says “fun in your 20s” like pre-anxiety about future back pain.

😩 Gen Z’s second-biggest fear? “Not achieving enough.”

Millennials? “Financial insecurity.” (…because we remember 2008.)

🥳 47% of Gen Z’ers judge people who still party into their 30s.

So yes, your wine-fuelled karaoke night just got roasted by someone born in 2004.

🏡 49% of Millennials side-eye adults over 30 who still live with their parents.

Which is bold, considering housing costs are currently doing the most.

📉 30% of Gen Z and 29% of Millennials think they’ve already “peaked.”

We’re just going to gently disagree and keep manifesting like it’s 2016.

🌟 63% of Gen Z and 50% of Millennials admit to comparing their success to celebrities.

Spoiler alert: comparing yourself to a 19-year-old YouTuber with a skincare line never ends well.

🛏️ And finally… 9% of Gen Z thinks people stop having sex at 40.

We’ll just let the 40+ crowd respond to that one with a wink and a Pilates class.