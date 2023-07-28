Gen Zers Admit They Don’t Wash Their Hands At Festivals!

This summer’s festival lineup is sick — but not in the way you want it to be.

A new study reveals that over a fifth of 18 to 24-year-olds confess they don’t wash their hands at festivals.

And of those who do, they only wash their hands once a day when they attend a 3 or 4-day festival.

A shocking 1 in 10 said they don’t clean their hands because “it’s a festival,” and they “don’t need to.”

44% blamed a lack of facilities at the event, and 28% cited not wanting to wait in line.

A microbiologist says Gen Z might make an effort if they knew what types of bacteria they might encounter at a festival.

The micro doc says the biggest vehicle for bacterial infection at festivals is right at our fingertips-literally!

“Your hands touch all sorts of objects at a festival, then they also touch your face, your mouth and other sensitive parts of the body through which microbes might be able to get in.”

Festival goers should worry about E.coli, which can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting; staphylococcus, which can lead to minor or serious skin infections; and enterococci, which can cause a variety of problems, such as urinary tract infections.