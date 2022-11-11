Listen Live

Gen Zers Has Ruined Happy Hour!

Not surprised!

By Kool Mornings

Remember back in the day, when relaxing after a hard day’s work meant meeting up for a drink with pals?

Those days are gone because it appears that happy hour isn’t really happy anymore!

Some young millennials and Gen Zers — who tend to be ever concerned with “healthy” work-life boundaries — are taking a stance against socializing with colleagues.

What Gen Z’ers Don’t Like About Themselves

Now that people are working in their office setting again, you’d think that the local watering poles would be packed with stressed-out employees looking to unwind.

But it appears, people are unwinding at home in their sweats!

Some young millennials and Gen Zers are more concerned with “healthy” work-life boundaries and aren’t socializing the way older colleagues are.

Many confess that they prefer quiet time at home rather than hanging out with friends and co-workers.

