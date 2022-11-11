Gen Zers Has Ruined Happy Hour!

Remember back in the day, when relaxing after a hard day’s work meant meeting up for a drink with pals?

Those days are gone because it appears that happy hour isn’t really happy anymore!

Some young millennials and Gen Zers — who tend to be ever concerned with “healthy” work-life boundaries — are taking a stance against socializing with colleagues.

Now that people are working in their office setting again, you’d think that the local watering poles would be packed with stressed-out employees looking to unwind.

But it appears, people are unwinding at home in their sweats!

Many confess that they prefer quiet time at home rather than hanging out with friends and co-workers.