💸🎶 Gen Z’s New Money Hack? Press Play and Pray

If getting rich were as simple as hitting “repeat,” we’d all be sipping lattes on a yacht right now.

But according to TikTok… it kind of is?

A whole wave of Gen Z is convinced that blasting Ring My Bell by Anita Ward is basically a financial cheat code.

🌀 The “Money Manifestation” Trend

The vibe is simple:

Play the song 🎧

Say affirmations like “I am wealthy” and “cancel my debt.”

Maybe throw in a little dance (optional, but highly encouraged 💃)

And apparently… the universe just starts sending money your way??

Some are calling it a “Matrix hack,” which feels like a bold claim for a disco track from 1979… but okay.

📈 And It’s Actually Blowing Up

This isn’t just a niche thing either.

The song has seen a massive resurgence, jumping over 277% in streams and racking up millions of plays again, according to Billboard.

Disco said, “I’m not done yet.” 🪩

🧾 The Testimonials (Take With a Grain of Salt… or Glitter)

People online swear it works, claiming:

Surprise money 💵

Winning scratch tickets 🎟️

New jobs and opportunities

All after adding “Ring My Bell” to their daily routine like it’s a financial vitamin.

RELATED: TikTok’s Top Trending Songs of 2025… And the #1 Hit Is from 1962?!

🤔 So… Does It Work?

Scientifically? Let’s… relax.

But psychologically?

You’re starting your day positively

You’re focusing on goals

You’re moving your body

So even if the song isn’t printing money, it might be shifting your mindset. Which, honestly, is still a win.

Worst-case scenario?

You don’t get rich… but you start your day dancing to disco.

Best case?

You’re suddenly checking your bank account like 👀💰 Either way… not the worst gamble.