💸🎶 Gen Z’s New Money Hack? Press Play and Pray
If getting rich were as simple as hitting “repeat,” we’d all be sipping lattes on a yacht right now.
But according to TikTok… it kind of is?
A whole wave of Gen Z is convinced that blasting Ring My Bell by Anita Ward is basically a financial cheat code.
🌀 The “Money Manifestation” Trend
The vibe is simple:
- Play the song 🎧
- Say affirmations like “I am wealthy” and “cancel my debt.”
- Maybe throw in a little dance (optional, but highly encouraged 💃)
And apparently… the universe just starts sending money your way??
Some are calling it a “Matrix hack,” which feels like a bold claim for a disco track from 1979… but okay.
📈 And It’s Actually Blowing Up
This isn’t just a niche thing either.
The song has seen a massive resurgence, jumping over 277% in streams and racking up millions of plays again, according to Billboard.
Disco said, “I’m not done yet.” 🪩
🧾 The Testimonials (Take With a Grain of Salt… or Glitter)
People online swear it works, claiming:
- Surprise money 💵
- Winning scratch tickets 🎟️
- New jobs and opportunities
All after adding “Ring My Bell” to their daily routine like it’s a financial vitamin.
RELATED: TikTok’s Top Trending Songs of 2025… And the #1 Hit Is from 1962?!
🤔 So… Does It Work?
Scientifically? Let’s… relax.
But psychologically?
- You’re starting your day positively
- You’re focusing on goals
- You’re moving your body
So even if the song isn’t printing money, it might be shifting your mindset. Which, honestly, is still a win.
Worst-case scenario?
You don’t get rich… but you start your day dancing to disco.
Best case?
You’re suddenly checking your bank account like 👀💰 Either way… not the worst gamble.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.