TikTok’s Top Trending Songs of 2025… And the #1 Hit Is from 1962?!

TikTok has officially dropped its 2025 Year in Music recap, and the results are giving pure chaos energy in the best way. The platform revealed its Global Artist of the Year and the top-ranked songs dominating feeds across the world.

The biggest surprise?

The number one TikTok song of 2025 is from 1962.

Somewhere, a Gen Z kid is currently asking, “Is Connie Francis a new artist?”

Here are the Top 10 TikTok Songs in the U.S. for 2025:

“Pretty Little Baby” – Connie Francis (1962 coming in HOT!)



“Hold My Hand” – Jess Glynne “WHIM WHAMMIE” – PLUTO & YKNIECE “Rock That Body” – Black Eyed Peas “Doot Doot (6 7)” – Skrilla “We Hug Now” – Sydney Rose “No One Noticed” – The Marías “Bunna Summa” – BunnaB “Anxiety” – Doechii “Love Me Not” – Ravyn Lenae

TikTok continues to prove that nostalgia, randomness, and catchy beats run the internet — and apparently, so does 1962.