Gene Hackman’s New Mexico Home Was Overrun With Rodents Before His Death

New details are emerging about the state of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s New Mexico property — and it’s truly unsettling.

According to a report obtained by TMZ, investigators from the New Mexico Department of Public Health discovered a severe rodent infestation throughout the late couple’s home.

The property, which included multiple buildings, was found to have rodent droppings, dead rodents, nests, and even live pests in places like garages, sheds, and casitas.

The problem wasn’t just limited to buildings — even two vehicles on the property showed signs of infestations, with nests and droppings found inside. Investigators also spotted traps around the home, suggesting that either Arakawa or caretakers were aware of the ongoing issue.

Sadly, Arakawa passed away from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but serious disease caused by exposure to rodent droppings and saliva.

Symptoms can take up to eight weeks to appear and may include fever, vomiting, and even respiratory failure. Hackman, who died a week later at age 95, reportedly passed due to severe heart disease, with advanced Alzheimer’s listed as a contributing factor.

The couple’s bodies were discovered in late February by a maintenance worker who called police after not hearing from them.

It’s a heartbreaking situation — and a tragic reminder of just how dangerous untreated infestations can be.